Warriors solidify roster with signing of 28-year-old point guard

The Golden State Warriors have reached the 14-player roster floor once again, reportedly signing two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer to a standard deal for the rest of the season.

It leaves 13 Warrior players with full contracts as they head into their final 21 games and a hopeful playoff run, with Kevin Knox II having just begun his second 10-day contract. The former ninth overall pick is also expected to earn a rest of season contract once his current deal expires.

Pat Spencer's standard contract caps a remarkable sporting journey

As first reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer, Spencer's signing comes after playing till this point of the season on a two-way contract. The 28-year-old has appeared in 28 games with Golden State this season, averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 7.0 minutes per game.

Spencer had a career-high 17 points to go with three rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting against the Indiana Pacers, while his only other double-digit scoring output came with 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers last month.

The Warriors did need some point guard depth following the departure of Dennis Schroder in the Jimmy Butler trade, with the nearly 37-year-old Stephen Curry really the only recognized point guard on the main roster prior to this signing.

Clearly Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office believe that Spencer is a better option than any available free agent, particularly so late in the season and given the 6'3" guard is already acclimatized to the system.

Perhaps previously best known for his excellence in Lacrosse, Spencer's signing to a standard contract caps off a remarkable transition to basketball over the past few years. He joined Golden State in 2022 and would become a staple of the Santa Cruz Warriors before finally earning a two-way deal in February last year.

After previously signing impressive rookie center Quinten Post to a standard contract in last month, Spencer becomes the second player on the Warrior roster this season to graduate from a two-way deal. That means Golden State now have an open two-way spot they could utilize over the remainder of the season, with both Jackson Rowe and more previously Taran Armstrong having signed two-way contracts this calendar year.

Spencer is now eligible to appear in the playoffs, with the Warriors currently holding the sixth-seed in the Western Conference standings thanks to an 8-2 record in their last 10 games.