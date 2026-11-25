The Golden State Warriors reportedly have little interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, and unsurprisingly so given adding another guard is hardly a priority despite the team's injury concerns.

Murray has requested a trade from the Pelicans and is currently away from the team, leading to his agent -- the high profile Rich Paul -- into contacting the Warriors about a possible move, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points on Tuesday.

Warriors rightly have no interest in Dejounte Murray trade

Murray is a former All-Star and at his best is a productive two-way piece, but there's also far too many concerns for Golden State to hold any interest in the wantaway guard.

"I had one source tell me that Rich Paul reached out to the Warriors, among several others, to see if there was a way to make a move. But from what I've been told, Golden State isn't interested in doing so, especially because they'd have to give up a guy like Moses Moody to make the salaries work, and that's not something they want to do," Siegel said.

The Warriors could theoretically make a deal that doesn't include Moody by December 15. Instead, they could package together veteran forward Draymond Green and another small salary to reach Murray's $32.8 million salary.

But Golden State's stance shouldn't change even after Green and other recently signed free agents become eligible to be moved. If the Warriors are going to consider moving their franchise legend -- which they should do at the very least -- then it needs to be for a legitimate upgrade and a move that's worthwhile.

Dejounte Murray doesn't fit the Warriors at all

As much as Murray would help in the current absence of Stephen Curry, they don't need another guard beyond the two-time MVP, Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams. They also don't need another player who's a questionable perimeter shooter, with Murray shooting 30.6% or worse from three-point range in each of the past three seasons.

Golden State also don't need another injury-prone player. Murray has played 54 games since the start of the 2024-25 season, albeit his current absence from the game is due to team exile rather than any injury concern.

Then there's his leadership and locker room presence which has been in question prior to his time at the Pelicans. Murray has made the playoffs just three times in his first decade in the league, and just once since 2018.

There's absolutely no reason for the Warriors to have interest in Murray, and that should remain the case even when their flexibility increases with Green's eligibility on December 15.