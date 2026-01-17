Warriors stance on Quinten Post is crystal clear before the trade deadline

Quinten Post may have become a solidified starter for the Golden State Warriors in recent weeks, but Steve Kerr's stance on the young big man proves the franchise could still do with a center upgrade before next month's trade deadline.

Post has now started in 19-straight games for the Warriors, yet that hasn't necessarily translated to more minutes for the second-year center whose shooting inconsistencies have offset some of the strides he's taken defensively this season.

Warriors could still do with center upgrade before the deadline

Post hasn't played more than 19 minutes in any of his last six games, with Al Horford rounding into form off the bench and Steve Kerr still utilizing Draymond Green as a small-ball five for considerable time.

The way Golden State's rotation is shaking out right now, Post often finds himself only playing the first 4-6 minutes of each half and doesn't return in between. That makes it difficult to find a rhythm when you're sitting on the bench for so long, which is perhaps partly why Post is shooting just 33.5% from 3-point range so far this season after a team-high 40.8% in his rookie year.

While the Warriors are -17 in Post's minutes over the last 14 games -- ranked worst of anyone averaging at least 15 minutes -- his starting role is likely to remain for the time being given the team holds a 10-4 record and is playing their best basketball of the season.

Kerr has found a rotation that's working, and that includes Post starting but playing limited minutes. It proves that while not a pressing need as they continue winning, Golden State could still do with a center upgrade over the second-half of the season.

Whether that can happen or not remains to be seen, particularly when there doesn't appear an obvious and ideal option that would force the front office's hand. The Warriors had been linked to Anthony Davis, but his injury concerns have eviscerated that idea, not to mention the 10x All-Star would likely prefer to play next to Post at the power forward spot anyway.

The likes of Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford are other potential center targets for Golden State, but are one of those more traditional bigs really going to start in a front court that lacks some spacing already with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler?

There's a strong chance Post remains a starter beyond next month's deadline, yet he certainly needs to do more to earn the trust of Kerr and the Warriors and ultimately play more than 12-15 minutes per game.