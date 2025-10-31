Warriors star Draymond Green lights up 'sucker' foul merchant in latest beef

Draymond Green's podcast is back which can only mean one thing -- the Golden State Warriors star is back at it starting beef with fellow NBA players, which is exactly what he's done in calling out Memphis Grizzlies player Santi Aldama.

Green took to his podcast and called Aldama a "sucker" and a "clown" for his behavior when the two team's squared off on Monday night. Green was assessed a flagrant foul against Aldama in the third quarter for a foul that Green thought wasn't that bad, insinuating that Aldama flopped and acted like he was "dead."

Draymond Green starts new beef with Santi Aldama

Aldama got two free-throws but missed them both as Green galloped around the floor with glee to taunt him. It was classic Draymond behavior and we really shouldn't be surprised by any of it at this point.

"He's a guy who always talks, every time we play them he talks, he likes to mix it up a bit. I'm all for mixing it up a bit, but what I don't like is guys that talk and act like they want to mix it up and then you get a little baby foul and you fall out grabbing your neck, grabbing your head like you dead," Green said.

Clearly Green takes issue with Aldama's flopping and the way he tried to sell a foul (or in this case a flagrant foul) which is becoming a growing concern around the NBA. Players have got so smart and clever with extenuating contact and pretending they got fouled harder than they really did, that so often referees will fall for it.

"And I just disagree with fronting like that, because even if you get the call he did ... it's almost like you sold your soul for two free throws. You just laying out on the floor, rollin' out like you dead. Just to get up and walk to the bench and walk to the free throw line," Green continued.

Thankfully for Green and the Warriors, Aldama was ultimately not rewarded for his actions as he missed both free-throws -- maybe there was some sort of karma at play at Chase Center at least in Green's eyes.

Some may wonder why Green continues to stir the pot like this even though his actions on the court have caused issues and resulted in so many problems for Golden State. He clearly has no other speed and needs to be out there chirping and causing havoc because it's simply part of his game for better or worse.

When it works, it gets under the opposing team's skin and can bring the crowd at Chase Center into the game. It's also backfired on plenty of occasions as well, yet Green's record does speak for itself.

We know what we are getting from the former Defensive Player of the Year at this point, so it's just a matter of when, not if, he will get into another beef like this in the future.