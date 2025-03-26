Golden State Warriors fans need some good news. After losing back-to-back games in ugly fashion, they are now tied in the loss column with the Los Angeles Clippers and barely holding onto the sixth-seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

So, let’s forget about all of that for a moment and give some credit where credit is due. Draymond Green has been an absolute menace on defense this season. Warriors fans are well aware that he is among the best defenders in the league (and greatest defenders of all time ), but the award voters have often failed to agree. Especially when it comes to the Defensive Player of the Year award. Now the veteran forward's DPOY case is officially being recognized as he has become the odds-on favorite to win the award.

Draymond Green is officially the favorite for DPOY

Green should be in the DPOY discussion every year. He usually is, but he only has one award to show for it after a decade of defensive excellence. This season, the conversation has started late as Golden State have turned things over the past two months.

Over the last few games and really since the All-Star break, Draymond has turned things up a notch on the defensive end. His newfound intensity has been obvious since the addition of Jimmy Butler, and it has been paying dividends for the Dubs. Since the All-Star break , the Warriors have the best defense in the NBA, which has also coincided with the best record in the NBA over that span.

This shift has also correlated with Draymond’s ascension into the DPOY conversation. The conversation really ramped up after an incredible performance locking up Giannis Antentokounmpo in the Warriors’ recent win over the Bucks.

Only a week ago it was looking like Draymond would grab another All-NBA Defense selection, but maybe fall short of a second DPOY award. Polymarket had Draymond’s DPOY chances at less than 10%. Now according to Fox Sports , Draymond is the favorite to win the award at -140.

It is time voters finally realized how they snubbed Draymond for all of those years of second place DPOY finishes. With the narrative shifting and the Warriors placing themselves into relevance in the Western Conference, Green has a great opportunity to win another Defensive Player of the Year award. The chance at winning the award could be exactly the motivation he needs to help carry this team back into title contention.

“Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.