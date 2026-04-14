Warriors hopes of landing a star just surged after latest blockbuster report

The Golden State Warriors are expected to go star hunting again this offseason, with their hopes of landing a big name surging after a blockbuster report on Monday night.

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported of growing anticipation among league circles of movement among three of Golden State's primary trade targets in recent times -- Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard.

Warriors hopes of landing a star just surged with latest report

While the Warriors are still alive as they prepare for a Play-In elimination game against Leonard and the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday, many fans already have an eye on the summer and wondering how the franchise can put a roster together that can rise back into contention.

Acquiring another star could go along way in achieving that, with Stein reporting that two or even all three of Antetokounmpo, Leonard and James could be on the move this offseason.

"There is a growing anticipation in numerous front offices, league sources say, that two or even all three of the above marquee names (Antetokounmpo, James and Leonard) could land with new teams next season," Stein wrote.

It's simple math that the broader the net of available stars, the more chance the Warriors have of pulling off a big move. Jimmy Butler, for example, wasn't necessarily Golden State's number one target prior to the 2024 mid-season deadline, but they simply wanted a star and took advantage of the 6x All-Star's deteriorating relationship with the Miami Heat.

With Butler having torn his ACL in January and expected to miss the first portion of next season, acquiring another star to take some of the offensive burden off Stephen Curry will be important in the Warriors hopes of a top six seed in the Western Conference.

Warriors have been linked to all three star players in recent months

Golden State were one of the teams that most strongly pursued an Antetokounmpo trade prior to February's deadline, but the Milwaukee Bucks proved unwilling to move their 2x MVP and now face a seemingly inevitable scenario of parting ways with their superstar this summer.

Once the Warriors got an indication that they wouldn't be able to land Antetokounmpo, they turned their attention to Leonard and were reportedly close to a deal after the Clippers had moved on from James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

There was little talk of a James trade prior to the deadline, but Golden State have been routinely linked to the 4x MVP over recent years and have already been presented as a potential option for the Lakers star as he prepares for free agency this summer.