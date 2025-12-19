Warriors star Stephen Curry makes heartbreaking Klay Thompson admission

With the Golden State Warriors set to face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, that means they are going to see an old friend in Klay Thompson whose departure from the franchise continues to be a fascinating storyline 18 months on.

ESPN's Anthony Slater and Tim MacMahon recently interviewed Curry, Green and Thompson for a piece about the rough end to Thompson's tenure which still generates some heart-breaking quotes from all involved.

Stephen Curry's Klay Thompson comments will gut Warriors fans

Curry relayed a funny story in which his son forgot that Klay is now on the Mavericks, while later in the piece the 2x MVP admitted of Thompson that "I wish he was still here."

Green was asked about what it is like to be part of the longest-tenured duo in the league with Curry and Green said, "It should be a trio."

There is clearly nothing but love between the legendary trio even if there was some awkwardness in Thompson's exit. The 5x All-Star clearly still has some frustration with how things ended, particularly at ownership and the front office, but he knows what he did with the Warriors was special and that he is always going to be a legend in the Bay Area.

Unfortunately for Thompson, things have just gotten worse and worse for him since he joined the Mavericks. The franchise traded away Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the more controversial trades in the history of professional sports, and this season has seen Thompson demoted to a bench role after an absolutely brutal start.

Thankfully, Klay has played a little bit better in recent times which could make him a more appetizing trade candidate, with the Mavericks likely to move off some of their pricier and veteran assets as they rebuild around Cooper Flagg.

While a trade to the Warriors seems incredibly unlikely, Curry sounded open to a reunion down the road. Emotions between Thompson and ownership are probably too frayed right now, but somewhere later on the trio will have statues at Chase Center regardless of whether the veteran 35-year-old plays another game for the franchise.

It's a shame that Curry, Green and Thompson couldn't all end their careers together with the Warriors, but the fact that they had the run they did is extremely rare in sports, and it's why they'll forever be remembered as legends of the franchise.