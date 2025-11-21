Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can do almost anything he wants on a basketball court, but one thing he doesn't do is get regular foul calls. His refusal to be a foul merchant stands in stark contrast to a number of fellow stars around the league.

Part of this has to do with the fact that Curry plays off the ball so much, so maybe referees don't see the fouls as much or are not used to the way Curry plays the game as opposed to traditional pick-and-roll offense.

No matter what the reason is, Warriors fans have made a fuss for years about Curry not getting calls. When there are other stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is a great player but has been tarred with the "foul merchant" label, it is hard to not be jealous when looking at the rest of the league.

Warriors star Stephen Curry refuses to be a foul merchant despite rest of NBA

Curry certainly tries to get calls and he can certainly fall to the floor when driving to the rim, or maybe flail his arms a bit if he gets hit when running all over the floor. Every player is going to flop at least a little bit, but compared to the way other players around the league flop and complain regularly, the 2x MVP is not that bad in comparison.

We know Curry can get to the free-throw line if needed, but often he doesn't need to be searching for fouls in order to terrify opposing team. He can get hot from anywhere on the floor, and particularly just destroy teams from beyond the arc with his unparralleled 3-point shooting.

Still, Curry is not above drawing contact and getting a foul in the name of winning. Last Friday against the San Antonio Spurs with the Warriors down one point in the closing seconds, Curry drew contact to get to the free-throw line and sank both to give the Warriors the lead and ultimately a win after a defensive stop.

Curry had already put on a show earlier in that game, draining ridiculous threes over an outstretched Victor Wembanyama despite his wingspan coming close to traversing the entire Bay Bridge. Curry entertained everyone, even if the win came down to drawing a foul in the final seconds.

It's amazing that Curry is still doing such incredible things at this stage of his career, and when it's all said and done no one will be able to accuse the superstar guard of being a foul merchant.