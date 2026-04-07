Warriors star uses Jonathan Kuminga for latest Giannis drama statement

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently shared his thoughts on the Giannis Antetokounmpo drama, regarding his relationship with the Milwaukee Bucks. He doesn’t think it’s fair that people discussed the Jonathan Kuminga-Golden State Warriors situation in the way that they did, but Antetokounmpo’s situation isn’t being talked about in the same light.

“It's the craziest thing I've seen,” Green said on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. “He's on the sideline cheering and happy for his brothers while meanwhile sitting in the back with two fingers in the air telling the Milwaukee Bucks to get the hell out of his face and I'm going to get y'all investigated. I think this thing could be headed for a nasty breakup if it doesn't happen soon. It's just getting worse and worse by the day. You have your franchise player kind of getting your organization investigated and saying, “Hey, by the way y'all go look." like this does is not gonna end well.

“It's funny how all the people want interviews and stuff with Giannis and y'all don't say nothing. But y'all act like Jonathan Kuminga having a problem with his team was the worst thing the NBA has ever seen. I'm so tired of all you hypocrites. I'm so tired of it. Everybody around y'all y'all just hypocrites. We act like Jonathan Kuminga being disgruntled with the Golden State Warriors was the biggest deal in the world. Meanwhile, we got Giannis Antetokounmpo calling for an investigation and we selectively speak on it. Y'all some interesting folks out there, media people.”

Draymond Green compares Giannis situation to Kuminga

Obviously, Kuminga’s time in Golden State came to a bitter end at this year’s trade deadline, when he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.

It ended a multi-year, well-chronicled feud between Kuminga and the Warriors organization. Kuminga felt like he deserved more opportunities, so he wanted to be traded, but the Warriors held his rights in restricted free agency.

Needless to say, things got messy.

But now, as Antetokounmpo points his fingers at the Bucks organization for not allowing him to play, Green doesn’t think he’s getting the same level of criticism that Kuminga (and the Warriors) got.

He argues that what Antetokounmpo is doing is worse than what happened with Kuminga and the Warriors, and if you take a step back, he’s right.

Kuminga just wanted a fresh start. The Warriors wanted what was best for them.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo can’t decide if he wants to request a trade; he wants to play, but the Bucks want a good draft pick, and yet he’s still sitting on the bench, acting like everything is fine.

It’s a weird situation, and Green isn’t a fan.