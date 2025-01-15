Warriors steal 2x All-Star in trade proposal they should try to make ASAP

Another game and another underwhelming Golden State Warriors performance on the offensive end, having shot less than 40% from the floor in a despicable 104-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

It's become blatantly clear that the Warriors need a jolt of offensive firepower from somewhere outside the current roster, with last month's addition of veteran guard Dennis Schroder doing little to alleviate the current issues.

Warriors steal Nikola Vucevic in 3-for-1 trade proposal

Nikola Vucevic has been a name constantly linked to Golden State over recent weeks, perhaps most notably in a report from The Athletic less than two weeks ago that stated that the Chicago Bulls big man had been the most discussed trade target internally.

With around three weeks until the trade deadline, it's now a wait-and-see on whether the Warriors actually make a strong play for Vucevic, and where the Bulls see his value amid an incredibly productive season from the 34-year-old.

In an article on Monday outlining a trade for every NBA team before the deadline, Greg Swartz suggested the below deal that would land Vucevic with Golden State in exchange for a trio of fellow veterans.

While saying goodbye to Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Kyle Anderson would bring some sadness -- particularly the former two as champions with the franchise -- this is absolutely a deal the Warriors should make if it's on the table.

Not giving up any draft capital or a young player like Moses Moody would be a huge win for Golden State, so much so that it's difficult to see Chicago agreeing such has been their relatively conservative nature when it comes to the trade table in recent years. However, Swartz still believes it has merit for the Bulls given the financial flexibility it would open up.

"The Bulls shouldn't feel as much pressure to trade Zach LaVine since he's having a borderline All-Star season and is still in his 20s. Finding a new home for the 34-year-old Vucevic and clearing future cap space should be a priority, however," Swartz wrote.

Golden State's recent form is also showcasing a level of desperation that's quite palpable, even if no one within the organization will admit that publicly. The Warriors' leverage in any trade scenario appears fairly weak right now, again suggesting that this trade proposal is more dream than possible reality.

Whatever defensive concerns Vucevic brings with him, Golden State just need someone capable of putting up 20 and 10 on a nightly basis. If this trade was on the table right now, it's a no-brainer move the Warriors need to make.