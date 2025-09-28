Warriors steal stretch five from former Finals rival in massive center upgrade

The Golden State Warriors have found their replacement for outgoing veteran center Kevon Looney, finally signing Boston Celtics big man Al Horford in a major development just 24 hours out from media day.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, the Warriors will sign Horford to a multi-year contract. The exact specifics are still unknown until Jonathan Kuminga's free agency is settled, but it's long been expected that Horford will get a two-year, $11 million deal with a second year player option if he chooses to go into retirement or head elsewhere in 2026.

The Warriors have got a big upgrade at the center position

Horford leaves the Celtics to join the Warriors ahead of his 19th NBA season, having played seven of his last nine years in Boston where he become a beloved member of a franchise that lost to Golden State in the 2022 Finals, before going one better and lifting the title last year -- Horford's elusive first ring.

Horford might be 39-years-old and nearly a decade older than Looney, but this is a significant upgrade for the Warriors based more so on their respective skillsets. Looney's offensive limitations had become a problematic fit in the Golden State front court, subsequently lessening his role over the past two seasons and meaning the franchise was never going to go near the two-year, $16 million deal offered by the Pelicans.

Horford's ability to space the floor and knock down shots from the perimeter is going to be crucial, making for a better complement to Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green while hopefully making life easier for Stephen Curry as well.

The 5x All-Star has shot 44.6%, 41.9% and 36.3% from 3-point range over his last three years with the Celtics, averaging around five attempts from distance during this period. It basically gives the Warriors another version of Quinten Post in terms of perimeter spacing, but Horford also brings the experience, defensive versatility and passing acumen that should make him a savvy signing.

The ability to be a starter and play a major rotation role would have certainly been part of Golden State's pitch to Horford over recent months, particularly given the Celtics are in somewhat of a gap year following Jayson Tatum's devastating torn achilles injury.

Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and nearly a block in 27.7 minutes per game last season, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range on over five attempts.