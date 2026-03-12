Warriors' Steph Curry caution could shape the future more than fans think

If there were any chance that Steph Curry could suit up for the Golden State Warriors on Friday, he'd be doing it. Instead, as Shams Charania reported on Wednesday, he'll be out for at least 10 more days. As disappointing as that may seem, there are a few reasons why playing it safe is the right move for the soon-to-be 38-year-old and the Warriors.

For starters, you don't want him to come back before he's truly ready and risk further injury. Again, he's about to turn 38. This season is essentially a wash. There is no need for Curry to try to swoop in and save the day, when it could cost him next season.

That's how Golden State has to think, even though Curry wants to be out there. As Nick Friedell said on The Zach Lowe Show, the superstar guard is still trying to make a push to play again this season.

"He wants to play. He just hasn't been able to be out there now in a month and a half. Everybody thought going into the break that he was going to be out there, and then he came back and he couldn't really move and get up and down. You get really worried when you start dealing with a knee issue for any player that age, but it's Steph. He makes the world go round within that organization.. I think he still wants to play."

Friedell added that it wouldn't be worth it for Curry to return if he isn't 100 percent, echoing the feelings of most fans. The Warriors won't be able to push for a title next season if he is dealing with a bum knee, but there's more to it than that.

There is no need for Warriors to push for Curry to play again this season

In case you haven't been keeping track, Golden State currently has the 12th-worst record in the league. It certainly wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if the Warriors continued to lose, boosting their chances of landing a top lottery pick in a stacked draft.

Imagine how different the vibe would shift over the offseason knowing that the organization had a top young talent to build around for the post-Curry future. Not only that, but someone who could step in and make an impact immediately, helping the Warriors try to recreate some Curry magic one final time. It'd be the best of both worlds.

Of course, it wouldn't be that easy, as the front office would need to nail whoever it goes with. Please, not another Jonathan Kuminga situation. The higher the pick, the better, as it'd be hard to go wrong with whoever they'd get if they snuck into the top four. Having AJ Dybantsa, Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson, or Caleb Wilson in the Bay would be a treat.

While this season didn't go the way the Warriors hoped, it could be worse. Fighting to make it through the play-in isn't enough for Curry to return and possibly derail the rest of his career. Losing isn't fun, but in retrospect, it will be if Golden State leaves the draft with a top player.