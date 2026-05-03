Warriors risk pushing Stephen Curry away with latest Steve Kerr request

The Golden State Warriors' recent request of Steve Kerr threatens to not only see the departure of the four-time championship-winning head coach, but also risks pushing away Stephen Curry ahead of a decision on the 2x MVP's future.

Curry is eligible to sign a two-year extension this offseason, but it's unlikely the superstar guard would be thrilled by reports of the Warriors wanting Kerr to demand more accountability from him going forward.

Warriors risk frustrating Stephen Curry with Steve Kerr request

With Kerr out of contract and his future facing immense uncertainty, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported of multiple aspects the franchise wants to see from the 60-year-old if they're to re-sign him on a new deal.

"Among the issues the front office would like to see from Kerr are a readiness to embrace greater flexibility with coaching schemes, particularly as they relate to the team’s younger players, while also demanding more accountability from all players, including Curry and Green," Poole wrote.

Holding other players more accountable might be a worthy demand, especially Green who many would argue has got away with certain things over his career that should have faced further repercussions.

However, when it comes to Curry, it would be interesting to know the exact details of the accountability the franchise wants to see. The 38-year-old has long been renowned as one of most coachable superstars in the league, and his greatness at this point of his career points to a level of professionalism that's rarely matched.

From an on-court perspective, Curry is prone to horror turnovers that can cost Golden State dearly, but you could say that about many superstars around the league when the offense revolves around them and defenses react as such.

Warriors have to be careful with Stephen Curry this offseason

If Curry's reaction to this is in anyway similar to that of fans, there'd be a level of bemusement in this demand. While not a direct shot at the 12x All-Star, the Warriors do need to be careful with everything they do this offseason and how it could potentially influence Curry's view of how the franchise is tracking.

Curry expressed interest in signing an extension after Golden State were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament, but that could change if there is drastic change this offseason, potentially starting with Kerr's departure after a dozen years.

Should the Warriors prove unable to sign Curry to an extension this summer, anxiety could grow as next season progress with the 2022 Finals MVP on an expiring contract and set to become a free agent next year.