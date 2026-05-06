Warriors could grant Stephen Curry's trade wish after Steve Kerr update

Steve Kerr's increasingly likely return to the Golden State Warriors might not just give Stephen Curry the head coach he wants, but could also grant the 2x MVP his wish of a notable moves that offers him immediete assistance next season.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Kerr's return on a new deal could signal that the Warriors have something big brewing this offseason when it comes to a major trade.

Steve Kerr's return could grant Stephen Curry's trade wish

Speaking recently on The TK Show with former colleague Tim Kawakami, Slater outlined his belief that a new Kerr contract could be followed by the sort of move that makes Golden State very relevant again in the Western Conference.

“I think the coaching choice could signal to us what if they believe they've got something cooking this summer that's going to at least leap them back into like playoff contention for fifth, sixth team in the West. If they think they can make a trade, or they're gonna be aggressive, and then they're gonna invest a little bit more in the now." Slater said.

This makes a lot of sense considering Kerr will want to have some optimism of his team being at least an outside contender next season, rather than enduring another year like this one where the Warriors finished 10th in the West and failed to make the playoffs.

As presently constructed, it's hard to see Golden State surging back up the standings while their second-best player (Jimmy Butler) and another key starter (Moses Moody) remained sidelined for a significant part of next season.

Not only would a big trade grant Kerr's wish, but more importantly that of Curry who, without Butler by his side, could be dreading the start of next season if the Warriors can't give him another offensive star to help lessen the burden.

Steve Kerr exit could lead to major pivot Stephen Curry won't like

With Kerr and the Warriors still working out if they have a future together, the landscape if the 60-year-old doesn't return is not one Curry would want to ponder. According to Slater, Kerr's exit "could lead to much more of a pivot than maybe we're thinking."

Such a pivot could include going further down the youth path and prioritizing the future, particularly if Golden State can get lucky and fall into a top four pick which they have a 9.4% chance of heading into Sunday's draft lottery.

That's not a pathway Curry is necessarily going to be thrilled by, making Kerr's return all the more important to the franchise superstar than just the 4x championship-winning coach himself.