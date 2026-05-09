Warriors are waiting on Steve Kerr decision for very obvious reason

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob provided an uncertain update on Steve Kerr's future on Friday, suggesting a decision could be made "today, tomorrow or in three weeks."

The reality is that the closer we get to Sunday's NBA draft lottery, the more obvious it's becoming that the Warriors are clearly waiting for the result of that before confirming Kerr's future with the team as head coach.

Warriors waiting for draft lottery before deciding Steve Kerr's future

Nearly a month has now passed since Golden State were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament, yet we've had no confirmation that Kerr is departing the franchise despite initial suggestions that would be the case.

More recently the tide has turned to an increasing likelihood that Kerr will return to the Warriors on a new deal, but that hasn't been officially announced even after multiple meetings between the two parties in the past fortnight.

So, why hasn't a decision been made either way? Most likely because Sunday's lottery is the final factor that could influence both Kerr and the franchise's view on their future together moving forward.

Appearing at a @Sportico conference Wednesday in San Francisco, Warriors owner Joe Lacob would only say that Kerr’s status could be decided “today, tomorrow or in three weeks.” https://t.co/KcaUtLiUkd — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 8, 2026

There's an over 90% chance that the Warriors will select 11th or 12th in next month's draft, having finished the season with the 11th-worst record in the league as they finished 10th in the Western Conference and failed to make the playoffs.

If Golden State do obtain the 11th or 12th pick as expected, they could get a good player with the potential of star upside. However, that player wouldn't swing the fate of the franchise and their decision-making later as soon as this offseason.

Landing a top four pick would completely change Warriors outlook

It's worth waiting on the Kerr decision by the off chance (9.4% chance exactly) that Golden State jumps into the top four, such is the impact that would make on everything they do moving forward, whether in the short or long-term.

Golden State could draft a prospect to build their entire post Stephen Curry future around, offering them a new timeline no one would have envisioned even six months ago before Jimmy Butler's torn ACL injury.

Given Kerr's desire to coach a veteran team and his questionable history with young lottery picks, that could be enough to sway both he and the front office into a new direction and a mutual parting of ways.

Because the overwhelming likelihood is that the Warriors remain outside the top 10 of the lottery, the likelihood also remains that Kerr will return. Yet we only have to look at 12 months ago to see the unpredictable nature of the lottery and how entire franchises can be turned on their head.