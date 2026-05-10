Warriors complete Steve Kerr move that could divide fans

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have officially reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension, keeping the 60-year-old as head coach of the franchise after much uncertainty in the past few weeks.

Kerr will remain as the highest paid coach in the league according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but the move could divide fans considering some of the criticisms that have been placed upon Kerr given the Warriors have now missed the playoffs in four of the past seven seasons.

Warriors sign Steve Kerr to two-year contract extension

Kerr's respect within the franchise has never been questioned though, particularly among veteran stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green who've ridden with Kerr over a 12-year period that's included four NBA championships.

When the three embraced at the end of Golden State's Play-In Tournament elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last month, there was an inkling that their run together would be over and that the out-of-contract Kerr would depart.

There was a belief that Kerr and the Warriors would part ways after an injury-ravaged season that saw them finish 10th in the Western Conference, but the tide turned in the past two weeks as coach and franchise held multiple meetings to determine their future together.

The new deal will keep Steve Kerr as the highest paid coach in the NBA annually, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/iKX8Rbl1T9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2026

This new deal ensures the Warriors don't go into next season as some sort of 'Last Dance,' something the franchise had hoped to avoid after Kerr himself experienced that as a player with the Chicago Bulls.

Re-signing Kerr is an important step in Golden State's hopes of trending back towards championship relevance, with all eyes now focused on the roster considering they have only six players fully under contract for next season.

Steve Kerr contract extension comes on eve of draft lottery

Golden State could have waited until the outcome of Sunday's draft lottery before officially declaring Kerr's return as head coach, but they've now locked him in even if the Warriors were to get lucky and jump into the top four to secure a franchise-altering young prospect.

Kerr's development and treatment of recent top 10 picks Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman has been a source of criticism over the last few years, leaving even more interest on Golden State's next lottery prospect assuming they retain the selection.

How Kerr shifts his approach as a result of these latest contract negotiations will be fascinating heading into next season, with the Warriors evidently needing significant change if they wish to secure a fifth championship in the Kerr era.