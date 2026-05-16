Warriors can grant Steve Kerr's wish with obvious draft prospect

Having come to the sobering reality that his team is no longer a bonafide championship-contender, Steve Kerr has vowed he's ready to utilize whoever the Golden State Warriors take with the 11th overall pick next month should they keep the selection.

Kerr has declared "that guy has to play" in reference to the 11th pick, but did concede they have to earn it as should always be the case. Fortunately for Kerr, the Warriors have an obvious draft prospect in their range that's bound to make an instant impact.

Warriors could grant Steve Kerr's wish by taking Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg will be 24-years-old by the time next season gets underway, mirroring recent second-round picks Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post who each made significant impact in their rookie seasons.

Lendeborg is at another level though when it comes to his potential impact on the NBA stage, which is exactly why he's still considered a lottery pick despite the hesistancy that often surrounds taking an older prospect with such a high pick.

There's also a belief that Lendeborg may have some significant improvement left in him, such has been the rate of improvement over recent collegiate seasons which culminated in him leading the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA championship this year.

Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks this season, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range. Standing at nearly 6'9" barefoot and with a wingspan over 7'3", the forward's measurements at the draft combine recently has only reiterated the belief that he can have strong two-way impact from the start of his rookie year.

Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg measured 6'8.75 barefoot and 241 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'3.25 wingspan and 9'0.5 standing reach.



No surprises after last year's Combine, but still outstanding dimensions for a player who slid seamlessly from the 3 to the 5 this… pic.twitter.com/FjW4lXHukS — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg could help transform Steve Kerr's reputation

Given what's happened with most notably Jonathan Kuminga, along with James Wiseman and to a lesser extent Moses Moody, Kerr's reputation when it comes to developing young talent has been a negative one in recent years.

Even the value of Brandin Podziemski and Golden State's recent second-round picks can't make up for failing to hit on three lottery picks, something Kerr at least has some responsibility for as head coach.

Lendeborg could help transform that reputation late into Kerr's career, while also possessing the maturity and college experience that the 60-year-old craves out of his younger players anyway. Combine that with the need for wing/forward depth following long-term injuries to Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler, and the Warriors have a fairly clear pick if Lendeborg is still on the board.