Warriors insider reveals brutal Steve Kerr problem fans have known for years

Steve Kerr might be the most succesful coach in Golden State Warriors history, but that hasn't made him immune to criticism among fans and the media in recent years.

Kerr's affiliation for certain players, and his lack of trust in others, is a problem some fans have grown tired of. Now, Warriors insider Marcus Thompson II has revealed a direct conversation that perfectly reveals an issue the franchise is addressing as they look to settle Kerr's future in the coming days.

Warriors insider paints perfect example of Steve Kerr problem

Speaking on KNBR recently, Thompson recalled conversations with people while at Game 4 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. As Ayo Dosunmu exploded for a remarkable 43 points on 13-of-17 shooting from the floor, some were questioning to Thompson why the 26-year-old wasn't a member of the Warriors.

"How come you guys don't have this guy? They got him for Rob Dillingham and some old Prince vinyls. Why he ain't on the Warriors? This is a guy you would think would help you. He gets to the basket, he lives in the paint," Thompson said. "But Steve loves a guy like Gui Santos. He's going to make the right read. He's going to pass the ball. Over the years you've always heard, 'I like that guy but Steve Kerr won't play him.' You get that kind of mindset."

Forget about the history of Golden State players who haven't necessarily flourished under Kerr, most notably former seventh overall pick Jonathan Kuminga who Thompson would go onto mention as the prime example of this sort of problem.

What about rival players the front office had considered targeting? How many trades haven't been made over the years specifically because of Kerr's coaching style? The answer to that will never be publicly known, but there would undoubtedly have to have been some, including potentially Dosunmu as recently as this season.

Warriors want Steve Kerr to become more flexible

Even if the front office ultimately wants Kerr to return, this is an issue they're looking to address before the 60-year-old signs a new multi-year contract as head coach. Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area recently reported that "embracing greater flexibility in coaching schemes, particularly as they relate to the team's young players", is a request Golden State have asked of Kerr.

It feels as if this has all come too late considering the age and now injury-prone nature of the Warrior veterans, but perhaps a change in method could help in the short-term, while aiding significantly in the long-term future of the franchise.

Having blown their two top 10 picks in the past six years with Kuminga and James Wiseman, greater flexibility from Kerr could help the Warriors get more out of this year's lottery pick should they choose to keep the selection.