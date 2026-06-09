Warriors could grant Steve Kerr's wish by re-signing 43% 3-point shooter

Steve Kerr has already spoken of the need for more availability on next season's roster in the wake of re-signing with the Golden State Warriors, and his wish could be granted if the front office re-signs young wing Nate Williams.

Williams is no longer eligible for a two-way contract after completing his fourth year in the NBA, yet the New York native still ticks a lot of boxes that could make him a legitimate option to bring back on the main roster next season.

Warriors could grant Steve Kerr's wish by re-signing Nate Williams

At 27-years-old, Williams sits at an age the Warriors desperately lack on an older aging roster. While he only played 14 games for Golden State this past season on a two-way contract, he clearly demonstrated the motor and engine of a younger player still trying to make his way in the league, which is important during a long regular season, and which the team's veteran players are no longer capable of deep into their career.

Nothing emphasized that more than when Williams recorded 18 points, four rebounds and two steals in nearly 47 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on April 1 -- the most playing time of any Warrior in a game over the last decade.

More than just a defensive-minded wing with a big engine, Williams also proved he can be an efficient offensive player off the ball, showing a knack for cutting at the right time and finishing around the rim, resulting in shooting 65.1% on shots from less than five feet.

Perhaps more importantly, Williams showed a capacity to be a legitimate catch-and-shoot threat from the perimeter, knocking down 43.3% from 3-point range which ranked only behind Seth Curry for any Golden State player to take at least 20 attempts this past season.

Do the Warriors believe in Nate Williams' 3-point shooting?

The reality is that while that percentage looks spectacular, it only came on a total of 30 attempts after shooting just 28.2% from beyond the arc during his first three years in the league. Was this just a brief hot stretch to end the season with the Warriors, or is there reason to believe he can be an above averaged shooter by percentage going forward?

Golden State's answer on that could dictate whether they're willing to bring him back, with Williams likely to be up against it considering he didn't finish the season on the main roster, and given there'll be other, bigger-name alternatives available in free agency.

Still, as much as Williams may not be a household name, Kerr would likely be ecstatic at the thought of a middle-aged player who can play heavy minutes if required, and who doesn't need to be managed throughout the regular season.