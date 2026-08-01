Warriors still clinging to Kevin Durant reunion dream if latest rumors are true

Despite rejecting a return to the franchise prior to the 2025 mid-season deadline, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly still clinging to a dream reunion with Kevin Durant which could materialize as a possibility again in the next 12 months.

Durant departed the Warriors in 2019 but has failed to generate anywhere near the same level of success since, including in his first year with the Houston Rockets who were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first-round of the playoffs despite the absence of Luka Doncic.

Warriors still clinging to Kevin Durant reunion dream

The superstar forward was traded by the Phoenix Suns to Houston last offseason, but Golden State believed they had a deal lined up beforehand at the mid-season deadline, only for Durant to block the move which forced a pivot to six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

But despite that rejection, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports on Friday that the Warriors still have interest in Durant and would welcome their two-time Finals MVP back with open arms.

"Specifically for the Warriors, sources say the organization has not completely moved on from the idea of one day reuniting Curry with former Warrior and two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant," Siegel wrote.

Given he has a $46.1 million player option for 2027-28, Durant could theoretically push for another trade if Houston's disappointing playoff form translates into next season. The Rockets might also be open to a trade should things go poorly, and if they want to open up flexibility for the spike in Amen Thompson's contract as the 23-year-old remains extension-eligible ahead of his fourth season.

Even at nearly 38-years-old, Durant remains one of the best scorers in the entire league. He averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season, shooting an incredibly efficient 52% from the floor and 41.3% from 3-point range.

Warriors may be better severed chasing Kevin Durant in free agency

Durant joined the Warriors in a bombshell free agency move a decade ago, spending three seasons with the franchise that culminated in three-straight trips to the Finals and two championships. If Golden State still dream of a reunion, and of also getting back to the Finals, they may be better served chasing Durant next offseason.

The Warriors project to have the cap space to chase a star like Durant next summer if he were to opt out of his player option and become a free agent. Such a move would allow Golden State to land the 16x All-Star without the need to relinquish picks to the Rockets in a trade.

A reunion between player and franchise still seems unlikely before Durant's career is out, but it's not impossible particularly as Siegel also states there's no lingering tension between him, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green or Steve Kerr.