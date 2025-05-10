Warriors still have a saving grace that could keep their playoff run alive

As the Golden State Warriors head back to the Bay Area with their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves split at a game apiece, their outlook, admittedly, seems bleak.

In the absence of Stephen Curry, who exited Game 1 with a hamstring strain and is expected to miss at least a week, the team looked haphazard on offense. They did not top 100 points in either Game 1 or 2, and a plethora of players have failed to show up so far in this series.

Yet, their half-court defense has been the best aspect of the team throughout this young playoff run, and it looks like it could be their saving grace as they attempt to buy time for Curry's return.

Warriors' defense could save their playoff run

The Warriors, both before and after their blockbuster acquisition of high-intensity forward Jimmy Butler, had one of the best defenses in the NBA. Throughout the course of the whole season, they posted a 111.0 defensive rating, good for seventh in the league, but, following the all-star break, they posted a league-best 109.3 defensive rating.

While Butler's acquisition helped this development, the defense was still anchored by Draymond Green who, even after moving to the center position upon Butler's arrival, dominated opposing players and helped direct many of the team's stellar defensive rotations.

This strength became all-important in their grueling, seven-game series against the Houston Rockets and has yet again been on display against the Timberwolves.

After holding Minnesota to just 88 points in Game 1, it seemed as though their opponent returned to form in Game 2, scoring 117 points and going 16-for-37 from beyond the arc.

Yet, a large chunk of this scoring came on the 17 turnovers that Golden State allowed in that game. While their half-court defense continued to excel, they got burned on fast-breaks and in transition. The Timberwolves, moreover, have struggled against zone defenses this season and, at times, are prone to haphazard ball movement and stagnant offensive rotation.

The Warriors, moreover, have had their own offensive struggles. Across the nine games they have played in the playoffs this season, Golden State has failed to break the 100-point threshold four times, and, with Curry out, the uphill battle to create offense will only continue to get steeper.

As they attempt to prolong the series until Curry is able to return from his injury, Golden State will need to lean on Green and Butler to preserve this lone bright spot and capitalize on Minnesota's weaknesses.