Warriors still have a Buddy Hield problem that simply won't go away

The feast or famine nature of Buddy Hield continued over the final games of the Golden State Warriors' road-trip, leading to more frustration among fans despite the team's hot form.

Hield was an important piece in back-to-back wins over the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks, having gone for 37 points across the two games which included a team-high 22 at Spectrum Center on Monday.

The Warriors still have a Buddy Hield problem

Hield's scoring production completely vanished against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday though, having failed to record a single point while finishing a paltry 0-of-8 from the floor and 0-of-5 from 3-point range.

Even despite the struggles, Hield still played nearly 23 minutes in which time Golden State were -11. Sure, Brandin Podziemski's exit from the game in the first minute undoubtedly played a role in Hield's increased playing time, but the likes of Gui Santos, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II were all alternative options Steve Kerr could have gone to for more minutes.

Kerr is always going to give Hield lengthy opportunity, even if fans are frustrated by that decision. The spacing Hield provides and attention he draws from the defense makes him valuable, albeit he's at just 36.2% from deep despite such a strong start through the first eight games.

Evaluating the nights in which Hield has it rolling or not is still a work in progress for Kerr, which as showcased on Thursday still remains a problem for the Warriors. The 31-year-old is never going to be shy from firing away from distance, yet that can often only exacerbate the issues if he's not playing well.

Part of the reason Golden State continue to hold faith and trust in Hield is because of his mindset and how much he's loved within the organization. In fact, Kerr recently revealed that the veteran sharpshooter is one of Warrior superstar Stephen Curry's favorite ever teammates.

“Steph told me he’s one of his favorite teammates of all time. Buddy is,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs. "Just the joy that he brings, the laughter, the upbeat nature regardless of how things are going, whether he’s making shots or missing shots, he’s always in a good mood. And that stuff is crucial in a long season."

While that's all well and good, the Warriors desperately need some level of consistency from Hield to avoid what will almost assuredly become a legitimate playoff liability.