Warriors still have chance to sign three-time All-Star after previous interest

Bradley Beal is one of the biggest names left on the market over two weeks into free agency, and it's at least worth monitoring him in relation to the Golden State Warriors given their previous interest in the 3x All-Star.

Beal might be a big name given his past history as an elite scorer, but his lack of impact at the Phoenix Suns, combined with hip surgery prematurely ending his only season at the L.A. Clippers, makes for some concern over whether he should truly remain a target to help Stephen Curry in the Warrior backcourt.

Warriors still have chance to sign Bradley Beal in free agency

Golden State could renew interest in Beal if they want, particularly given early links to the Miami heat a fortnight ago appear to have been overstated. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang recently, the Heat haven't pursued Beal vigorously despite some conversations.

Beal's next destination therefore remains largely an unknown. The Warriors have had interest in the 33-year-old in the past, starting five years ago as a potential trade target when he was a member of the Washington Wizards and averaging over 30 points per game.

More notably they had interest in Beal last offseason once he was bought out by the Phoenix Suns, only for the veteran guard to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers of which he's since opted out of the second year.

It's hard to see Golden State taking a risk on Beal given the already aging and injury-prone nature of their roster, but perhaps they do look at him again if they miss out on LeBron James and perhaps too DeMar DeRozan.

Warriors still need to find more offense to support Stephen Curry

After finishing 19th in offense last season, with Curry 38-years-old, and with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines for much of next season, the Warriors simply must find another offensive option. James is their clear plan A, DeRozan may be their Plan B, and the possibility of a trade shouldn't be discounted either.

Yet if none of these options materialize, Beal may be a fallback option despite the obvious concerns that would come with him. While no longer the scorer he once was, Beal still averaged 17 points and 3.7 assists on 49.7% shooting from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range during his final year in Phoenix.

As much as it may be an underwhelming result based on the current James pursuit, Beal has to at least be considered as a possible option given Golden State's needs and their interest in him previously.