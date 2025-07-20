Warriors still have perfect Stephen Curry backup awaiting them in free agency

The Golden State Warriors still have at least five roster spots to fill in what's becoming a frustrating free agency process, leaving them with plenty of holes to fill after nearly three weeks without a single signing.

One of those is to find a suitable backup for Stephen Curry, with the veteran superstar set to turn 38-years-old mid-way through next season. Fortunately for the Warriors, there remains a host of veteran point guards available with one in particular appearing like a perfect fit.

The Warriors could target Malcolm Brogdon in free agency

Malcolm Brogdon may not have the résumé of fellow veteran free agents like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, but he's still an incredibly accomplished player who would certainly be the best option for Golden State if they believe in being able to fix his injury issues.

A number of teams are reportedly linked to Brogdon according to NBA insider Jake Fischer on Thursday, including the Warriors who have already expressed interest but missed out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

“For Malcolm Brogdon -- I don’t think Milwaukee is still a landing spot for him, especially after they brought in Cole Anthony on a buyout from Memphis. But teams like Sacramento, New Orleans, Minnesota, Golden State …still have plenty of interest in Brogdon,” Fischer said.

After winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics in 2023, Brogdon has appeared in just 63 games over the past two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards. He most recently averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season, though the shooting efficiency was well down from his career 46.3% from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range.

Still, a healthy version of Brogdon could be the perfect backup to Curry with his ability to handle the ball and be a solid playmaker, while also being a significant threat off the ball. For reference, Brogdon has shot 37.1%, 51.8% and 44.4% on catch-and-shoot threes over the past three seasons.

That would not only make Brogdon a player who could play alongside Curry at times, but also allow for a fair share of the offense to still run through Jimmy Butler in second units when the 2x MVP is on the bench.

Brogdon could also be an excellent fill in when Curry inevitable rests games or misses time through injury, having started in 296 of his 463-game career across nine seasons. It could prove a mistake if the Warriors can't get Brogdon's body right, but it's worth the gamble on a minimum contract for a franchise who still needs elements of shooting and shot-creation.