Warriors still interested in former Jimmy Butler teammate to complete roster

The Golden State Warriors have two open roster spots after signing Gary Payton II in the last week, and they still have their eyes set on one of Jimmy Butler's former teammates in free agency.

Kelly Olynyk was a teammate of Butler's at the Miami Heat for nearly 100 games and has now been linked to the Warriors over recent weeks, having played a limited role last season with the NBA finalist San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors still interested in reuniting Kelly Olynyk with Jimmy Butler

NBA insider Jake Fischer reiterated on Tuesday that Golden State still have interest in Olynyk, along with former Santa Cruz player and nine-year NBA veteran Georges Niang.

"I still think that they are in the mix for various vet minimum guys. A Georges Niang, Kelly Olynyk type that I know are on the Warriors' radar," Fischer said on his Bleacher Report live stream. "I'm still expecting them to come away with one of these veteran big men -- a Georges Niang (or) Kelly Olynyk -- I think that's something that will come to fruition."

Olynyk would serve as an insurance measure as a third or fourth big on the Warrior roster, and makes some sense given the health and injury concerns surrounding veteran centers Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Golden State signed athletic interior big man Charles Bassey after losing Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies as a restricted free agent, but Olynyk's floor spacing and passing would align more so with the skillsets of Porzingis and Horford on nights where one or both are unavailable.

Kelly Olynyk and Jimmy Butler have strong winning record together

Olynyk would also bring a previously built chemistry with Butler during their time together at the Heat, having amassed an impressive 63-36 record in their 99 games together between Butler's arrival in 2019 and Olynyk's departure in 2021.

That included Miami's Butler-led trip to the NBA Finals in the Bubble in 2020 which also featured Golden State legend and former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala. Olynyk averaged over 15 minutes off the bench during that playoff run, posting 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds as the Heat fell to the Los Angeles Lakers at the last hurdle.

Whether Olynyk and Butler would actually play together much again is a different question. The six-time All-Star projects to miss around half of next season recovering from his torn ACL, while Olynyk is far from guaranteed a consistent rotation role even if the Warriors wind up signing the 35-year-old to complete their roster.