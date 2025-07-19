Warriors can still make heart-warming reunion of their own after Damian Lillard move

As far as league-wide approval and positive storylines this offseason, nothing is likely to outdo Damian Lillard's reunion with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The 9x All-Star rejected interest from the Golden State Warriors and others to head back to his former team, with Lillard signing a three-year, $42 million contract as he recovers from a devastating torn achilles.

It's unlikely anything comes close to Lillard's return to the Trail Blazers, but the Warriors could still produce a heart-warming reunion of their own after they resolve the future of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

In fact, there's a few former players Golden State could reunite with in the coming weeks. De'Anthony Melton is expected to return after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in December, while Chris Boucher has been linked to the franchise after playing one game with the Warriors in the 2017-18 season.

Yet it's another potential reunion that would warm the hearts not just of Golden State fans, but perhaps a lot of fans across the league.

The Warriors could still sign Seth Curry this offseason

Seth Curry's name has gained traction in relation to the Warriors over the past fortnight, with the younger brother of Steph even addressing the idea of joining the franchise in a recent interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"Steph would love me to come over there and play with them, the fans show me a lot of love at all times, the family would love it," Curry said. "I’ve always embraced the Warriors and their system and love the way they play, and you never know what could happen,"

Seeing the Curry brothers playing together after so many years would certainly make for great viewing, not to mention that adding Seth might make some sense for Golden State given their need for more shooting on the roster.

Seth's role in the league has diminished somewhat over the last couple of years, having averaged a career-high 15.0 points and 3.6 assists back in the 2021-22 season. What hasn't diminished is his 3-point shooting, with the 34-year-old still drilling a league-leading 45.6% from beyond the arc with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Signing Seth would not only unite the Curry brothers together, but would also be a reunion of sorts between player and franchise. While the younger Curry has not played a single NBA game with Golden State, he did play 38 games in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors back in 2013-14.

Whether the Warriors re-sign Kuminga or execute a sign-and-trade, they'll have players to sign to fill out the roster and Curry presents as a reasonable chance to be one of them.