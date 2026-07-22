Warriors still stuck with unfortunate LeBron James reality after latest report

While they've been seen externally as one of the major suitors for LeBron James, the Golden State Warriors are still stuck with a pessimistic view of their chances on signing the 41-year-old in free agency.

The waiting game on James has now extended over three weeks into free agency, but the Warriors have retained the impression they're unlikely to land the four-time MVP, and "they're not planning for it" according to the latest update from ESPN's Anthony Slater on Wednesday.

Warriors stuck with unfortunate LeBron James reality

External hope from fans has seemingly ebbed and flowed throughout the last three weeks, having started with real optimism after Draymond Green opted out of his $27.6 million player option and James confirmed his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after.

Yet belief from within the organization has been more consistently pessimistic, and that was again reiterated by Slater as the NBA world awaits a James decision in the coming days.

"Really since the beginning they've just not thought they were top of the list," Slater said. "While we know LeBron has been difficult at times to contact directly in this process, Steph Curry has clearly contacted him directly and Draymond Green has been vacationing with him. So I would think that the Warriors would know if it's leaning one way or the other, and all of my indications from the Warriors side is they believe it's not leaning towards them."

Are the Warriors out of the LeBron sweepstakes? 👀 pic.twitter.com/PegwPoSNW7 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 22, 2026

The next question is whether Golden State's belief should be taken on face value, or whether they're intentionally leaking a pessimistic outlook to lower fans expectations when, in reality, they're still in hot pursuit of James.

Warriors still have hope in LeBron James race

Through the connections with Curry and particularly Green, it's understandable that the Warriors might have some intel on what James is thinking with this decision. However, most high-profile reporters continue to state that no one knows what James is doing, and quite frankly his camp have done an extraordinary job not to have anything secret leak to the media given the length of the process.

Golden State are still in the race and it wouldn't be shocking if James sign did sign in the Bay, albeit the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are the two leading suitors right now according to prediction markets.

The Warriors currently have 11 players on their roster or 12 if you include the unsigned Green, and have yet to sign an outside player in free agency after bringing back Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, De'Anthony Melton and Charles Bassey.