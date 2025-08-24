Warriors strange obsession continues with latest free agent signing

The Golden State Warriors may remain unmoved when it comes to adding to their main roster this offseason, but they have proceeded to finalize training camp spots with a free agency signing on Sunday.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors are signing Taevion Kinsey to a training camp deal after previously being on 10-day and two-way contracts with the Utah Jazz over the previous two seasons.

The Warriors have continued their strange guard obsession

The 6'5" guard played five years at Marshall, averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 50.7% shooting from the floor and 30.2% from 3-point range across his five-year collegiate career.

After going undrafted in 2023, Kinsey has spent his last two years with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League. The 25-year-old has averaged 12.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists during this period, shooting a highly efficient 55.3% from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range.

While he's had a couple of different stints with the Jazz, Kinsey is yet to appear in a single NBA game despite Utah's roster turnover in the past couple years. He'll now look to change that at the Warriors where he may now utilize training camp to fight for a two-way contract, though this move is far more likely to be about having Kinsey on the Santa Cruz roster for next season.

Regardless, Golden State signing Kinsey continues what must be said is an increasingly strange obsession with guards this offseason. As far as the main roster goes, there aren't too many notable guards that the franchise hasn't been linked to in some form or another.

The Warriors are fully expected to bring back former guard De'Anthony Melton and re-sign Gary Payton II once Jonathan Kuminga's free agency is resolved, while they've been strongly linked to Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon with their final roster spots.

One of those spots could also go to another guard, Will Richard, who Golden State drafted 56th overall and will, at the very minimum, be on a two-way contract with the franchise entering next season.

There's a very low likelihood that Kinsey is part of Golden State entering next season, but adding another two-guard is ironic given the countless players at that position who are either already on the roster, who are expected to sign in the next six weeks, or who have been linked to the franchise as free agents.