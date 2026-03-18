Warriors strike Giannis Antetokounmpo trade luck after latest injury news

The Golden State Warriors were arguably the team most strongly linked to a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo before last month's deadline, but they may have fallen into some luck in not being able to acquire the superstar forward.

The Milwaukee Bucks remained steadfast in retaining Antetokounmpo, yet the fortunes of both they and the Warriors have continued to go downhill since the All-Star break, and got even worse on Tuesday when it was announced the 2x MVP would miss at least a week after hyperextending his left knee.

Warriors strike some trade luck in not acquiring Giannis

Many Warrior fans were desperate for their team to trade for Antetokounmpo before the deadline, particularly as it came in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending torn ACL just weeks earlier.

It seemed like Golden State had a level of desperation as well, with multiple reports stating they were willing to give up franchise legend Draymond Green, along with numerous young players and future picks.

But where would the Warriors be right now had they made an Antetokounmpo trade? The answer is likely not much better off than where they are currently at right now -- 33-35 on the season and ninth in the Western Conference.

Golden State have not only been without Butler, but also their own 2x MVP in Stephen Curry who has missed the last 18 games with a knee injury. Al Horford, Moses Moody and Seth Curry -- all of whom would have been even bigger pieces in a post Antetokounmpo trade world -- are also currently sidelined by injury.

Then there's Antetokounmpo himself who was already injured at the time all the trade speculation was taking place. The 31-year-old returned from a 15-game absence at the start of the month, but appeared in only six games before this latest injury.

Warriors will have more optionality this offseason

There's a strong chance that even with an Antetokounmpo trade, this Warrior season would have been a wash anyway. Having fallen into the luck of not acquiring the Bucks star, Golden State will suddenly have more optionality this offseason.

For starters, they still own this year's pick which suddenly looks all the more appetizing as a result of losing 13 of their past 19 games. They still possess essentially all of their future picks as well, while the likes of Gui Santos, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski have only increased their value thanks to the extra opportunity afforded to them with the myriad of injuries.

The Warriors will have more flexibility to try and rejuvenate their roster in the summer, including potentially renewing interest in an Antetokounmpo trade where they could have more assets to play with, and where he may actually cost less because he's going to have more control on where he heads.

While the Bucks decision to hold onto Antetokounmpo was disappointing, it could actually have proven a blessing in disguise given how the season has panned out in the six weeks since.