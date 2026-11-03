The Golden State Warriors have needed to address their center situation amid the ongoing absence of Kristaps Porzingis. yet Draymond Green’s ejection during the third quarter of Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns opened the doorway to the idea that a solution may already be on the roster.

Stephen Curry’s third-quarter blitz and 34 points made him once again the star of the show, but the performance of reserve center Charles Bassey was just as valuable as the Warriors battled back from 17 points down to record their fifth-straight win.

Warriors stumble into center solution after Draymond Green ejection

Bassey delivered comfortably his best performance of the season, recording 19 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. The 26-year-old’s presence in the paint on both ends of the floor was undeniable. yet it likely wouldn’t have happened at all if not for Green's injection.

The former Defensive Player of the Year was hit with two quick technicals early in the third, having pulled down opposing center Khaman Maluach before getting into another scuffle with long-time rival Dillon Brooks. Green's exit from the game appeared to deal another blow to a Golden State team who were already without for Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Brandon Williams and Al Horford.

It was instead arguably a blessing in disguise. Bassey had 10 points and six rebounds in his nearly 15 minutes during the second half, and with it he may have earned the trust of Steve Kerr to become a regular rotation member even when Green and Horford are available.

Bassey had impressed in his return game against the Suns nine days earlier, only to be immediately pulled from the rotation when the Warriors, winless at that stage, faced Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Denver last Monday.

Warriors should find a role for Charles Bassey every night

It’s hard to walk away from Monday night’s game without thinking that Bassey should be playing 10 to 15 minutes every night, at least until the Warriors finalize the Porzingis situation with a trade or with the miraculous (and highly unlikely) return of the veteran center.

Not only does Bassey provide genuine value to the Warriors with his play, but he can also importantly relieve some of the burden faced by 36-year-old Green and 40-year-old Horford. Just as crucially, his productive minutes could also allow the front office to remain patient and bide their time without thinking they need to rush a Porzingis trade.

This wasn't a once off in terms of Bassey making a meaningful contribution to the Warrior rotation, but it’s certainly the loudest statement he’s made in terms of demanding a consistent role going forward.