Warriors stunning free agency rush comes with one notable absentee

The Golden State Warriors have clearly drawn tired of Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency, pushing forward with their long-expected agreements with a number of players that have now been reported on Sunday.

Having already reported Al Horford's arrival at the Warriors earlier in the day, ESPN's Shams Charania also announced the signings of De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard in a free agency rush that was always likely given the prolonged Kuminga negotiations.

However, there's one notable absentee from the string of signings, with veteran guard Seth Curry not part of the group that were added to the Golden State roster on Sunday.

Seth Curry may not find his way onto the Warriors after all

Curry had been linked to the Warriors from early in free agency back in July, but in more recent weeks there was a growing sense that his addition was practically solidified alongside the likes of Horford, Melton and Payton.

Sunday's news would suggest that's not necessarily the case though, with Curry's fortunes likely to be dictated by the result of Kuminga's free agency. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Golden State are leaving the 14th and 15th spots for the unsettled situation surrounding the former seventh overall pick.

It's Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second rounder Will Richard for roster spots 9-13 for the Warriors. The 14th vacancy is currently left for the unsettled Jonathan Kuminga situation. https://t.co/83txZqKUop — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 29, 2025

Whether Golden State can even squeeze Curry onto the roster will be determined by how much Kuminga ultimately gets on his deal, with the franchise set to work right up against the NBA's second tax apron.

"The Warriors have also had talks with Seth Curry, but Kuminga's contract structure will determine whether or not they are able to add a 15th player and remain below the second apron," Slater and Charania wrote on Sunday.

As detrimental as Kuminga signing the $7.9 million qualifying offer would be for the Warriors, Curry might be secretly hoping that the 22-year-old does eventually take that avenue by Wednesday's deadline.

Having Kuminga on the qualifying offer would not only give Golden State the opportunity to give Horford more on his deal, but also open up plenty of room to sign Curry and have a fully allotted 15-man roster entering the season.

If it's not the Warriors, it's difficult to see exactly where Curry would get an opportunity as training camps get underway around the league. That's not to say a chance might not open up somewhere mid-season, but it's a less than ideal situation for the veteran sharpshooter to be in.

Curry spent last season with the Charlotte Hornets where he averaged 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game, shooting a career-high 45.6% from 3-point range.