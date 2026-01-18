Warriors stunningly break new NBA record despite Jimmy Butler absence

Veteran star Jimmy Butler was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors on Saturday due to personal reasons, but it didn't matter as the hosts recorded a dominant 136-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center.

In doing so the Warriors stunningly broke an NBA record, becoming the first team in league history to have at least 10 players make a 3-pointer in three consecutive games.

Warriors put on a 3-point shooting clinic against Hornets

While Golden State led the entire night after a 39-point first-quarter, Charlotte were frustratingly handing around and trailed by only three late midway through the third-quarter. Then came a remarkable surge from De'Anthony Melton, with the veteran guard doing it on both ends of the floor, scoring 13 points in the final five minutes of the period to give the Warriors an 18-point lead.

Melton's remarkable return from a long-term knee injury continues, going from strength-to-strength and once again breaking his season-high in scoring for the third time in the last six games. The 27-year-old had a team-high 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the floor, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, while also adding six rebounds and three assists in less than 22 minutes.

Golden State posted 136 points without Butler, and with Stephen Curry going for only 14 points and five assists on 2-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The Hornets were hellbent on limiting the 2x MVP, daring other Warrior players to hit open shots as they loaded up on Curry.

The Warriors capitalized as a result, shooting 54.8% from the floor and going 23-of-52 (44.2%) from 3-point range in a scorching offensive display. Draymond Green epitomized taking advantage of Charlotte's defensive strategy, going for his second 20-point game of the season on 8-of-14 shooting and 4-of-8 from deep.

Golden State also had an incredible 70 bench points, led by Melton's 24 and Brandin Podziemski who had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Forgotten sharpshooter Buddy Hield even saw action with Butler unavailable, going for 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in less than 18 minutes.

Eight Warrior players scored in double figures, including rookie guard Will Richard who had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists as Butler's replacement in the starting lineup. The 56th overall pick was just as impressive defensively, recording three steals and finishing as an equal game-high +24 in nearly 31 minutes.

The Warriors have now won 11 of their past 15 games and are 24-19 on the season ahead of a matchup with the visiting Miami Heat on Monday.