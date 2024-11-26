Warriors succumb to another horror meltdown in season-worst loss
The Golden State Warriors have fallen to back-to-back losses for the first time this season, losing 128-120 to the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on Monday night.
After surrendering a 17-point advantage to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, the Warriors suffered another second-half meltdown against a team on the second night of a road back-to-back. A Stephen Curry four-point play followed by a Trayce Jackson-Davis layup gave Golden State an 86-68 lead with seven minutes left in the third-quarter, only to be outscored 60-34 from there on out.
Monday's eight-point loss to the Nets was the Warriors' worst of the season
You could afford some excuses on Saturday given the Warriors were playing their third game in four nights in three different cities, but Monday's loss is far less forgiving in what's undoubtedly their worst loss of the season.
Entering with a top 10 ranked offense in the league, Brooklyn was always going to be capable of putting up points in a hurry if Golden State gave them the opportunity. That's exactly what happened as a barrage of threes helped the Nets to an early 26-17 advantage, before the Warriors seemingly steadied with an offensive outburst of their own.
Golden State put up 69 points in the next 22 minutes of play, flipping a nine-point deficit into an 18-point lead thanks in part to 15 first-half points from Moses Moody. But as was the case against the Spurs, the Warriors second unit let go of the rope in what's becoming an increasingly worrying trend over recent games.
Dennis Schroder ripped Golden State hearts out with 31 points, five rebounds and seven assists, with his 4-of-8 from distance contributing to a Brooklyn team that went 20-of-45 (44.4%) from beyond the arc.
It wasn't the usual suspects either. Head coach Jordi Fernandez didn't go back to Cam Thomas late despite puting up 23 points in 23 minutes, while shaprshooter Cam Johnson left the game after just 14 minutes with an ankle concern.
The Warriors made 19 threes themselves on over 41% shooting, largely stemming from Curry who went 8-of-16 from deep. Questions will be raised on why the 2x MVP sat for so long in the second-half, having rested for 10 minutes in which time Golden State were outscored by 13.
Curry notably played less than 30 minutes for his 28 points, while Andrew Wiggins fell two points short of his fifth-straight 20+ point game. Moody didn't add to his scoring in the second-half, though the fact he only played 16 minutes is also sure to raise eyebrows among fans. Lindy Waters III had 13 points in a starting role as the only other Golden State player in double figures.
The Warriors have now surrendered their place atop the Western Conference standings, but will have an opportunity to reclaim it when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.