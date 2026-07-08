Warriors get sudden LeBron James lifeline that hinges on Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors appear to be losing ground in the race for LeBron James in free agency, but they have received a lifeline with reports the 4x MVP is set to hang out with veteran forward Draymond Green this week.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania talking with Stephen A. Smith on Tuesday, James and Green are set to spend some time together in the coming days amid both veterans remaining unrestricted free agents.

Warriors' last LeBron James hope may rest on Draymond Green

Charania also reported that the Warriors now seem to be outside the top three potential destinations for James, having initially been viewed as the favorite after the superstar forward annouced his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers a week ago.

James' former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, remain prominent options for a reunion, while Charania also cites the Philadelphia 76ers as being in the discussion following their blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

“When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown I did some research and he (LeBron) is taking their pitch very seriously. When I talk to teams now I have a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, and then some teams on the peripheral," Charania said.

Green may now be Golden State's last hope to try and turn the tide back in their favor, with the franchise's initial favoritism stemming from the former Defensive Player of the Year opting out of his $27.6 million player option before free agency.

There has been suggestions that Green could actually follow James to his next stop rather than return to the Warriors, but there's been no major reporting to state that's at all on the cards even though it's technically possible.

Warriors also need Anthony Davis trade to land LeBron James

Not only do Golden State need Green to continue selling James on the prospect of playing with he and Stephen Curry, but they may also need to seriously engage in discussions with the Washington Wizards over an Anthony Davis trade.

Charania states the Warriors don't believe they can get James unless they can pull off a trade for his former Lakers championship teammate, with any Davis deal likely to include Jimmy Butler, draft capital and a possible contract extension for the 10x All-Star.

There seems to be growing pessism on the Warriors' chances of turning their James dream into reality, but there's still time for them, and perhaps more specifically Green, to turn things around.