Warriors suddenly have avenue to Bulls wing once compared to Klay Thompson

Once upon a time, NBA Draft analysts couldn't stop comparing Kevin Huerter to Golden State Warriors legend Klay Thompson. Bleacher Report, The Ringer, and NBA Draft Room all made the comparison, adding the caveat that Huerter could be a lesser version of Thompson in the Association.

As fate would have it, Huerter is now a potential addition for the Warriors as his current team expresses interest in trading for Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Chicago Bulls are interested in acquiring Kuminga. Doing so would, of course, require the Bulls to make the finances align in a trade that the Warriors should at least consider the logistics of.

Huerter's $17.9 million salary would be enough to get the deal over the finish line from a financial perspective, although it's fair to believe Golden State would request additional assets in the return.

Clearly, the pre-draft comparisons made between Huerter and Thompson have proven inaccurate. Not only has Huerter struggled to shoot with anything resembling Thompson's all-time efficiency, but he plays a different style than many expected him to.

Thankfully for the Warriors, there's more to like about Huerter than the salary he has. Somewhat hidden in the shadows is the fact that he's become a quality two-way player.

Kevin Huerter could be a part of the return for Warriors in Kuminga trade

Huerter, 27, is currently averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 1.4 three-point field goals made in 24.1 minutes per game. He's doing so while shooting at a clip of .473/.300/.848 and committing just 1.3 turnovers per contest.

Huerter's three-point inefficiency is alarming, but it's worth noting that he's a career 37.3 percent shooter who buried at least 38.0 percent of his attempts in four of his seven completed seasons.

Furthermore, Huerter ranks in the 56th percentile in shot quality on three-point field goals, per Basketball Index. In Golden State, the quality of his looks should increase by virtue of the system Steve Kerr runs and the number of playmakers who are on the court at any given time.

In the event that Huerter simply returns to the mean, he'd offer size and shooting that the Warriors could easily incorporate into their system.

The reason he's such an intriguing fit for Golden State is that Huerter offers a versatile skill set. That includes underrated defensive quality. He currently ranks in the 83rd percentile in off-ball chaser defense, the 65th percentile in pickpocket rating, and is at least respectable in the 47th percentile in perimeter isolation defense, per Basketball Index.

As a quality two-way player who can offer value in multiple phases of the game, adding a wing who isn't undersized would be ideal for the Warriors.

Huerter also offers value as a slashing scorer who can attack off the bounce and ranks in the 76th percentile in field goal percentage at the rim. He can't single-handedly cure Golden State's driving woes, but his two-way versatility would be an ideal fit in Steve Kerr's rotation.

The Warriors will likely want more than just Huerter in a trade that's built around Kuminga, but he's a talent worth considering in a potential deal.