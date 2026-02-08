Warriors suffer familiar fate against Lakers despite Luka Doncic injury

A vast free-throw disparity has often been the difference in matchups between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in recent years, and that again proved the case as the visitors fell to a 105-99 defeat at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Despite the absence of the injured Luka Doncic who averages nearly 11 free-throw attempts per game, the Lakers took 19 more attempts (and made 17 more) at the charity stripe in a game that remained close midway through the fourth-quarter.

Free-throw differential costs Warriors in hard-fought loss against Lakers

Playing without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State kept things scrappy and actually led 42-21 at half-time after a tough Pat Spencer jump-shot over LeBron James at the buzzer.

Yet the Lakers exploded for 38 points in the third-quarter, largely thanks to getting into the bonus early and following that with a parade to the free-throw line led by James and veteran guard Marcus Smart.

The Warriors rallied from a double-digit deficit to pull within one during the final period, but there wasn't a repeat dose from Thursday's stunning comeback win over the Phoenix Suns as Los Angeles essentially put the game to bed with an 11-0 run.

The loss wasn't through a lack of effort or hustle for Golden State, but without their three best offensive players (if we include Porzingis), they just simply didn't have enough on that end of the floor, having finished shooting just 42.4% from the floor and 27.5% (14-of-51) from 3-point range.

Moses Moody was the one Warrior who provided a source of offense, going for 25 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals on 8-of-17 shooting which included drilling five 3-pointers. Gui Santos overcame early foul trouble and a scoreless first-half to finish with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Pat Spencer (14), Brandin Podziemski (14) and Gary Payton II (13) all reached double figues.

James stamped his imprint in the third-quarter to finish with 20 points and 10 assists, while fellow star Austin Reaves had 16 points and eight assists despite being on a 24-minute restriction off the bench.

The Warriors will now head home for two more games before the All-Star break, remaining eighth in the Western Conference with a 28-25 record. Curry is doubtful to play on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, while Steve Kerr revealed before Saturday's loss that Porzingis won't make his debut until after the All-Star break.