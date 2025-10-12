Warriors suffer frustrating injury to key starter on eve of season

After starting to solidify himself as a key starter for the Golden State Warriors over the first two preseason games, fifth-year wing Moses Moody has suffered a frustrating injury blow just 10 days out from opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Saturday, Moody will miss Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers due to a calf issue. The 23-year-old will have an MRI to confirm the severity of the injury, but there's hope that it's not overly serious.

Moses Moody's calf injury comes at a frustrating time for the Warriors

Moody had been the standout for Golden State in their preseason opener against the Lakers last Sunday, recording a team-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range in less than 15 minutes.

He was also a team-high +21 in that 111-103 victory, before adding another 10 points and four rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc in Wednesday's 129-123 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Regardless of the severity, it's a frustrating halt in progress for Moody and the Warriors as they look to fine tune their preparation for opening night. The former 14th overall pick had taken hold of a starting role, having remained in the opening five for Steve Kerr on Wednesday despite the inclusion of veteran center Al Horford.

Moody won't be the only starter missing from Sunday's game against the Lakers though, with Golden State choosing to rest Horford and superstar guard Stephen Curry. Their absences come after it was reported on Friday that Jimmy Butler would also be out due to personal reasons.

As a result the Warriors have already announced their lineup to face the Lakers, with remaining veteran Draymond Green to be joined by Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post.

While the multiple absences are discouraging to a degree, it does give some of the younger Golden State players an opportunity to impress and perhaps push their case for bigger roles entering the season.

Moody's injury concern now gives Podziemski a chance to retake the starting shooting guard spot, having made way for Horford's addition on Wednesday. Kuminga should also see more time as a primary offensive option, with the 23-year-old surprisingly playing as more of facilitator than scorer across his first two games off the bench.

Following Sunday's game, the Warriors will conclude their preseason with matchups against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday and the L.A. Clippers back at home on Friday.