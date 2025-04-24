Warriors suffer potentially season-altering Jimmy Butler injury in Game 2

The Golden State Warriors have suffered a potential season-altering injury in the first-half of Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, with Jimmy Butler leaving the game following a heavy fall in the first-quarter.

Butler was undercut by Rockets forward Amen Thompson on a rebound attempt, leaving the 6x All-Star with a pelvic contusion which will see him miss the remainder of the game. Butler did initially get up to take his free-throw attempts, but exited the game shortly after and was noticeably limping on his way back to the locker room.

Jimmy Butler's pelvic contusion could put the Warriors season in jeopardy

Butler has been pivotal to Golden State's stunning turnaround since he was acquired in early February, and was huge in Game 1 on Sunday with 25 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals in the 95-85 victory.

Jimmy Butler hit the ground hard after being undercut by Amen Thompson 😳 pic.twitter.com/Icd2wBF50U — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 24, 2025

Brandin Podziemski is also questionable to return to Wednesday's game through illness, having started the game despite being under the weather with what sounds like some sort of food poisoning according to Steve Kerr.

With both Butler and Podziemski back in the locker room, Kerr has had to go 12-deep in the rotation and to some funky lineup choices during the second-quarter. After controversially being axed from the rotation over the last three games, Jonathan Kuminga entered soon after Butler's exit and figures as the obvious replacement over the remainder of the game.

The fourth-year forward had five points, one rebound, one assist and a block in 12 first-half minutes, having shot 2-of-5 from the floor and 1-of-2 from 3-point range. Kuminga could well start the second-half in what becomes a huge opportunity for the former seventh overall pick in the wake of Butler's injury and after his controversial benching over recent games.

Podziemski's exit has also led to debut playoff minutes for Pat Spencer, with the 28-year-old doing well to generate some offense for the Warriors with nine second-quarter points on 4-of-6 shooting which included a banked three from the top of the arc.

Golden State will be pushing up hill to take a 2-0 lead in the series, finding themselves down 60-46 at half-time after another physical, foul-ridden game through 24 minutes. Stephen Curry has 11 points and five assists on 3-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc, but the 2x MVP will need to do even more if he wants to drag his team over the line in the absence of Butler and Podziemski.