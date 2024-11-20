Warriors superstar in for huge challenge against NBA's latest defensive phenom
It's fair to say that Stephen Curry has faced just about anything and everything that NBA defenses have to throw at him over the years, yet the Golden State Warriors superstar is set to face another challenge against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
After being dealt by the New Orleans Pelicans in the Dejounte Murray trade during the offseason, Dyson Daniels has quickly emerged as one of the league's premier defenders thanks to increased opportunity as Trae Young's back-court partner at the Hawks.
The Stephen Curry-Dyson Daniels battle could highlight Warriors vs. Hawks matchup
Daniels' defense in the past few games has been historic and downright ridiculous. He recently became the first player since none other than Michael Jordan to record 15+ points and 5+ steals in four consecutive games, having tallied 28 steals in the four-game stretch.
While the 28-year-old failed to record a steal in Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, his stock only rose given he had four blocks including the game-winning play as De'Aaron Fox rose for what would have been a game-winning jump-shot attempt.
Now dubbed the 'Great Barrier Thief', the Australian has 91 deflections so far this season, 34 more than the second-ranked Fox with 57. In fact, only four other players around the league have even half the number of deflections that Daniels has.
But at the same time, no one moves and shoots the ball like Curry. The 2x MVP will present a fresh challenge that Daniels hasn't faced this season, and one that he won't face again until the two teams meet back in Atlanta in late March.
Golden State will enter Wednesday's game as favorites, assuming Curry is good to go despite currently being listed as probable. Kevon Looney is also probable after missing Monday's loss to the L.A Clippers through illness, while Kyle Anderson is questionable due to neck spasms.
The Hawks could certainly present problems for the Warriors, having won three of their past four games including notable victories in Boston and Sacramento. They're currently 7-8 on the season, with that record still good enough to be ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference.
A Trae Young-led offense is always a potentially dangerous proposition, with the 3x All-Star having been ably supported by Jalen Johnson, the recently returned De'Andre Hunter and Daniels as others averaging at least 14.9 points per game.
The Warriors will be out to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season, having fallen 102-99 to the L.A. Clippers on Monday thanks to some woeful free throw shooting.