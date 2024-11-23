Warriors survive major scare after season-high performance from rejuvenated forward
It wasn't overly comfortable but the Golden State Warriors have moved to a perfect 3-0 in the NBA Cup, overcoming the New Orleans Pelicans in a 112-108 win at Smoothie King Center on Friday.
Two missed Draymond Green free throws followed by a turnover gave the Pelicans a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds, but a Trey Murphy III wing three rimmed off before Green sealed the game at the line.
The Warriors survived a major scare against the Pelicans
Golden State were heavy favorites heading into the game given New Orleans were without a hosts of star and key players, including Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi.
The Pelicans were frisky throughout the game though, holding a one-point lead at half-time thanks to some lackadaisical Warrior defense. Golden State were never able to truly find their best, atleast outside Andrew Wiggins who continued his impressive form.
The 2022 All-Star had 13 points including a series of threes in a perfect first-quarter, before ultimately finishing the game with a season-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Most crucially Wiggins shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line, leading his team to the four-point victory after a team-high 27 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Some fans were left frustrated with Stephen Curry's lack of aggression from a shooting standpoint, with the 2x MVP finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on 6-of-13 shooting and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.
Green missed four free throws late yet once against went 3-of-4 from three-point range, finishing with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in just over 28 minutes. Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski also reached double-figures, but Golden State weren't at their best offensively in shooting 44.8% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc.
The numbers for both teams were eerily similar across the board, with the Pelicans shooting 44.6% from the floor and 30.8% from three. Golden State did commit seven more turnovers than the hosts, but also made 10 more free throws in going an improved 22-of-29 from the line as a team.
Murphy had an efficient 24 points for the Pelicans, yet the Warriors prevented he or Brandon Ingram (18 points) from really getting going consistently throughout the game. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Brandon Boston Jr. combined for 35 points off the bench, but New Orleans simply didn't have the firepower to take advantage of an arguably below-average performance from Golden State.
The Warriors have now moved to 12-3 ahead of their first back-to-back of the season, with the team now travelling to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Saturday.