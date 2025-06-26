Warriors' target in Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade with Heat is painfully obvious

The Golden State Warriors are going to have a few different options they can pursue this summer. If they opt to pursue a sign and trade deal involving Jonathan Kuminga and the Miami Heat, the most logical and obvious target would be Haywood Highsmith.

It's fair to assume that Kuminga's future in San Francisco is up in the air right now. With Miami entering a new era now that Jimmy Butler is no longer in town, they may very well be seeking young and athletic talent to help retool their current core of players.

For Golden State, the name of the game isn't going to be seeking a third star to put alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Instead, it's going to be finding the kind of role player that can thrive within Steve Kerr's system. With that in mind, a guy like Haywood Highsmith becomes a perfect fit.

When it comes to the kind of player Highsmith is, we're talking about a guy who fits seamlessly into what the Warriors value in their role players: Guys who have a high basketball IQ, can be switchable on defense, and are willing to put the team first in order to allow the stars to thrive.

The Warriors should want Haywood Highsmith

This past season, we saw Highsmith continue to blossom into one of the more effective perimeter defenders in the NBA. He has the physical tools to handle skilled guards on defense and holds up well when switches come into play. Frankly, that's the kind of versatility that the Warriors should be looking for headed into next season.

But what's even better about Highsmith is that he's just the type of low usage player on offense who can be effective while allowing his stars to operate at their maximum efficiency. He moves extremely well without the ball and is always looking to make an impact even without the rock in his hands. On a team like the Warriors where ball movement should be a priority, this becomes that much more valuable.

From the Miami Heat's side of things, bringing on a younger wing player could be a solid move. It would give the Heat a little bit more of an offensive punch along with an upside play if they still believe Kuminga has more to unlock.

The Golden State Warriors have to take a couple of swings this summer if they're going to level up and be a team capable of going deep in the playoffs once again next season. And there's no excuse to overlook the type of impact Haywood Highsmith could bring to this roster.