Warriors aren't done targeting Celtics players if latest rumors are true

After acquiring Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Charles Bassey in the past 12 months, the Golden State Warriors seemingly aren't done targeting former or current Boston Celtics players heading into this offseason.

The Warriors' obsession with Celtics players appears to know no bounds, having now been linked to a free agency move for Anfernee Simons, and as a potential third team who could acquire Finals MVP Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Warriors aren't done targeting Celtics players according to latest rumors

After declaring that Simons was a potential option for Golden State earlier in the week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reiterated that belief and the franchise's desire to add one or perhaps even two guards in free agency this summer.

“We’re looking at free agency and two names that have been said to us by sources close to the situation in Golden State that they are going to be targeting are Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons," Siegel said.

After being acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday last summer, Simons appeared in 49 games for the Celtics this past season before being traded to the Chicago Bulls for Nikola Vucevic -- another player the Warriors were once strongly linked to.

In contrast to Simons whose now been on three different teams in the past 12 months, Brown has spent his entire 10-year career in Boston where he's coming off arguably his best season individually, finishing sixth in MVP voting after averaging 28.7 points per game.

Despite his excellence this season, Brown's name has been circling in trade rumors and especially alongside Antetokounmpo should the Celtics show strong interest in the 2x MVP. There's a belief Brown would head to a third team in such a scenario, with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports listing the Warriors as a possible option.

...He (Brown) likely would not wind up in Milwaukee if he is dealt for Giannis, but think about third teams there, like Atlanta, Houston, Golden State, Clippers," Deveney wrote on Friday.

Warriors have decisions to make on their own former Celtics

While Golden State may be looking at Brown, Simons and potentially even a player like Derrick White, they also have crucial decisions to make on their own former Celtics that finished on this season's roster.

Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent and Horford holds a $6 million player option, with suggestions the Warriors might move on from at least one given the age and injury history of the veteran big man duo.

Bassey played five games with the Celtics and five games with the Warriors late in the season, but his future remains uncertain moving forward and will likely be dictated by what the front office does elsewhere on the roster.