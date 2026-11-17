Less than a week ago, the Golden State Warriors were riding the high of an eight-game winning streak, having developed the second best offense in the league despite the absences of Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody.

The Warriors had been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, but there was always the risk, given their roster, that this was simply a hot shooting stretch that wasn’t going to be sustainable.

Warriors' three-point shooting concern is being exposed

Over the past three games in which the Warriors have lost by a combined 67 points, they’ve shot 31.2% (four-worst in the league) from three-point range. Of course, this has coincided with Stephen Curry’s exit from the team after suffering a torn oblique in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets last Wednesday.

The reliance on Curry has been evident in his absence, but particularly when it comes to perimeter shooting where Golden State really don’t have a consistent 40+% shooter without the two-time MVP and to a lesser degree Moody. During the eight-game winning streak, there were a number of players simply shooting higher than what their career averages would suggest, and the team was a league-best 42.6% from beyond the arc overall.

The concerning reality is though that the Warriors simply lack elite three-point shooters. LJ Cryer may fall into that category, but he’s a two-way contracted player still unproven at the NBA level. The 24-year-old was ushered into the starting lineup after making six threes and being a lone source of offense on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, proving Steve Kerr's desperation for an elite shooter as part of the mix.

But Cryer went just 1-of-7 from three-point range on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Warriors firing away from distance to open the game. They were wildly unsuccessful, going nearly eight minutes without a field goal as the Pelicans quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead they never surrendered.

Warriors have average three-point shooters in current rotation

There's not much else to write home about when it comes to shooting in the current rotation. Yaxel Lendeborg is a good shooter for his size which complements his overall skillset, but teams are still willing to go under screens and live with off the dribble pull ups early in his career. The same can be said of Brandin Podziemski.

De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard have good three-point percentages on the season, but they're far too hot and cold to be considered even good shooters. Georges Niang and Al Horford bring other elements but their ability to stretch the floor is failing them thus far, and Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are just flat out bad shooters who opposing defenses don't bother guarding.

Do the Warriors need to go and find another elite shooter? Not necessarily, they just desperately need Curry and Moody back into the fold sooner rather than later.