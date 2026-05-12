Warriors insiders float intriguing Thunder player as potential trade steal

The Golden State Warriors have a recent history of stealing players from the asset-rich Oklahoma City Thunder, acquiring Lindy Waters III in the 2024 offseason before signing Malevy Leons to a two-way contract in December.

Neither have particularly worked out for the Warriors, but it could be third time lucky with a more proven player in Aaron Wiggins who may become available following his rotation demotion in this year's playoffs.

Aaron Wiggins could be a potential trade steal for the Warriors

Wiggins started 21 games and averaged nearly 22 minutes during the regular season, only to see his minutes diminish to 6.7 per game during the first seven games of the playoffs. Wiggins saw one DNP in the first-round series against the Phoenix Suns, and is averaging only 3.5 minutes through the first three games of the second-round -- most of which have come in garbage time.

You have to wonder whether the 6'5" wing could become available as a trade target this offseason, with Golden State insiders Tim Kawakami and Marcus Thompson even mentioning Wiggins on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.

“I mean, just watch it, Oklahoma City. It's like an entire roster of these guys. AJ Mitchell is so good. He's so good that Aaron Wiggins is like an extra," Thompson said.

Yeah. Aaron Wiggins would help the Warriors," Kawakami responded.

Aaron Wiggins would help the Warriors immediately," Thompson added.

The Thunder are so loaded that they're bound to lose some players who could then become valuable rotation players on rival teams. For a player like Wiggins, the outlook doesn't look great when he can't get minutes on a team missing their second-best player in Jalen Williams, and who aren't even utilizing recent lottery picks Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

Aaron Wiggins would be a viable rotation player with Golden State

After losing Moses Moody to a devastating torn patellar tendon injury, the Warriors need to add wing depth and could certainly utilize a player like Wiggins as a similar size and type. The 27-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season, while posting a career-high 12.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists the year before.

Just as importantly, Wiggins is a career 38% 3-point shooter on decent volume in limited minutes, something Golden State need after ranking only 20th in 3-point percentage during the regular season.

Wiggins makes $8.4 million next season and has a team option at the same number the following year, with the former 55th overall pick surely available for a second-round pick if this playoff role (or lack thereof) continues.