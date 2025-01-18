Reports of a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors aren't bothering Nikola Vucevic, with the Chicago Bulls center only delivering more statement-making performances ahead of the February 6 deadline.

Already in the middle of an incredibly efficient 14th NBA season, Vucevic produced a season-best performance against the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Friday.

Nikola Vucevic further proved what the Warriors are missing

The 34-year-old scored 40 points on 17-of-25 shooting from the floor, including 17 of Chicago's 20 points in the fourth-quarter. Vucevic also added 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and did not have one turnover in his 34 minutes.

It was the fifth 40-piece of Vucevic's career and the first since he had an equal career-high 43 points against the Warriors in January 2023. The veteran big man was a +5 in the game, but his performance wasn't enough as the Hornets came away with a surprise 125-123 victory.

That could prove most crucial in the lead up to the trade deadline, with the Bulls likely to be sellers but having long been conservative when it comes to the potential of trading their players. Chicago have now lost four-straight games to fall to 18-24 on the season, and more losses could further incentivize them to make deals for Vucevic and others over the coming weeks.

A potential Vucevic to Golden State trade really gained traction in a report from The Athletic earlier in the month, with more recent reports from Michael Scotto (HoopsHype) and Jake Fischer (Bleacher Report) suggesting that a move could still be on the cards before the deadline.

Anyone who can drop 40 points in an NBA game would be very helpful to a Warrior team that's ranked 25th in offensive rating since December 1, particularly when such player is a big who can stretch the floor in a way Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney simply can't.

Vucevic is now averaging 20.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists on the season, shooting 56.1% from the floor and 42% from 3-point range. Given that the Montenegrin is showing no signs of slowing down, it might be inevitable that the Warriors need to give up a first-round pick (perhaps lottery protected) in order to make a deal with the Bulls.

Along with Vucevic, the Warriors have also been recently linked to other big man options like John Collins, Kelly Olynyk, Jonas Valancuinas and Robert Williams III.