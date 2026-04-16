So many wanted the Golden State Warriors to shut Stephen Curry down. So many wanted the team to try to tank its way out of the Play-In. While their arguments and points were logical, Curry reminded everyone on Wednesday night that the rules of logic do not apply to him. They never have.

What the Warriors did on Wednesday night in the Play-In against the Los Angeles Clippers is why we watch sports. It's why we watch the Warriors. The fading dynasty is not what it was a decade ago, but championship DNA never goes away.

Warriors made all their trials and tribulations worth it against Clippers

With the game on the line, Draymond Green and Curry stepped up and rewound the clock back a decade. Green picked Kawhi Leonard's pocket in the fourth quarter when the team needed it most. Curry drilled a three on a beautiful screen from Green.

We don't know how many more times we get to watch this. We will not appreciate how amazing it was and how privileged we were to watch these guys until after they retire. Sure, it was just the Play-In. Sure, they could easily lose to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Yes, they will almost certainly be destroyed by the Oklahoma City Thunder if they make it to the first round of the playoffs.

But none of that matters. Not at all. The only thing that matters is that we got to see Curry and Green do their thing in a do-or-die situation one more time. That is a precious thing.

It makes the whole season worth it. All of the injuries. All of the disappointment and inconsistency. If it gave us one more classic moment to add to the documentary about what the Warriors did during the Curry era, then all of it was absolutely worth it.

Seeing Curry and Green embrace one another late in the game when they knew victory was in hand was emotional. As was seeing Green and head coach Steve Kerr hug each other after it was over. There was a chance Wednesday night could have been Kerr's last game as head coach, but now he'll get at least one more.

There was also a chance that Wednesday could have been Green's last time taking the floor as a Warrior. He gets at least one more game as well.

The Warriors cannot give this up. They have to run it back next season no matter what happens in Phoenix or in the playoffs if the Warriors make it that far. Curry, Green and Kerr have earned the opportunity to go out on their own terms, and they reminded us all just how beautiful it is to see them win on the biggest stage.

Maybe Wednesday is the last time we get to see it, but if that ends up being the case, then every brutal, heartbreaking moment of the 2025-26 season was worth it to give us one more moment of glory with these champions.