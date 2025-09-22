Warriors trade denial could take a twist if rival team pounces on star forward

While Jonathan Kuminga has dominated headlines surrounding the Golden State Warriors this offseason, it was Lauri Markkanen taking up that role just over a year ago until the point where he renegotiated and extended his contract with the Utah Jazz in August.

The Warriors unwillingness to go all in on a trade for Markkanen has been proven right for the time being, but that could all change if the star forward finds himself on a rising Western Conference powerhouse.

The Spurs have been urged to trade for Lauri Markkanen

On a recent episode of his podcast, Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports made the case that the San Antonio Spurs should go after Markkanen if the Jazz are to further their rebuild and put the Finnish international back on the trade table.

“Lauri Markkanen is one of the types of guys that if I’m the Spurs, I’m like, ‘Yes, sign me up. Bring me Lauri Markkanen.’ Because of the shooting ability and everything he does on ball, off ball, motion, movement, passing," O'Connor said. "Like Lauri Markkanen fits anywhere and he brings exactly what the Spurs need with his shooting ability in the front court, so that’s where I kind of come down with. I think they need to trade in part because of lack the lack of shooting.”

Adding Markkanen to a front court with Victor Wembanyama would make for a scary, supremely talented and perhaps unstoppable seven-foot duo, likely allowing for the Spurs to take a more accelerated jump on their already rising trajectory.

San Antonio have the contracts and assets to make it happen too, with Cal Durret of Air Alamo recently proposing a trade that would send Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and the Atlanta Hawks 2027 first-round pick to Utah in exchange for Markkanen.

It's practically inevitable that the Spurs will eventually pass the Warriors in the coming years, and trading for Markkanen would only bring the timeline of that up to perhaps this upcoming season. Should Golden State have traded for Markkanen or a younger star themselves to try and prevent that? It probably wouldn't matter either way given Wembanyama's superstardom.

Still, giving the Spurs an opportunity to trade for Markkanen might be a bitter blow for the Warriors after their own previous interest. The 27-year-old had a slightly down season with the Jazz last season, but reminded the world of his talents at the recent EuroBasket where he ranked fourth in points per game (23.1) while also averaging 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.