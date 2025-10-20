Warriors trade for 3x All-Star might get real after major statement from NBA champion

A potential trade for 3x All-Star Bam Adebayo might just get real for the Golden State Warriors ahead of February's mid-season deadline, at least according to 2008 NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.

Speaking recently on the Road Trippin' Show, Perkins outlined his belief that Adebayo will not finish the season with the Heat where he's spent eight years after being selected 14th overall at the 2017 NBA Draft.

A Bam Adebayo trade could become realistic for the Warriors

Adebayo is arguably the face of the Heat following the departure of 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Warriors in February, but Perkins believes the middling state of the franchise could force a move in the coming months.

“Bam Adebayo will not be in a Miami Heat jersey at the end of this year. He will not finish the season in Miami. … I believe it’s time. Miami is nowhere close to being a playoff team," Perkins said.

Stating that Miami is nowhere close to being a playoff team is ludicrous, particularly given they just did so and now the Eastern Conference is considerably weaker after devastating leg injuries to Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton. Not to mention that the Heat upgraded their roster with the smart addition of Norman Powell during the offseason, while they host a number of young players who should be on the improve.

Perhaps it's that latter point as to why Adebayo might actually become available, with the emergence of second-year big man Kel'el Ware one of the rare positives for Miami in what was an otherwise disappointing 0-6 preseason.

Ware averaged a team-leading 17.5 points and 11.5 rebounds on 38.1% 3-point shooting in his six preseason games, but concerns still remain on his fit with Adebayo in the same front court, particularly while Tyler Herro remains sidelined by injury.

The Warriors could put themselves towards the front of the queue if Adebayo does become available, with Brett Siegel of Clutch Points reporting at the start of the month that the franchise would have interest in the 5x All-Defensive center.

Unless they were willing to put veteran forward Draymond Green in a trade, Golden State wouldn't be able to pull off a deal for Adebayo until Jonathan Kuminga becomes trade eligible on January 15.

How much trade value Adebayo has would also be interesting, especially considering the 28-year-old is about to start a three-year, $161.4 million extension from next season. The Heat aren't in a position right now where they'd be willing to talk on an Adebayo trade with the Warriors, but perhaps that changes soon enough based on Perkins' comments.