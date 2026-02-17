Warriors trade instantly slammed after latest Kristaps Porzingis claim

There's growing anticipation of Kristaps Porzingis' debut with the Golden State Warriors, but that hasn't stopped a scolding review of the franchise's decision to trade for the veteran center before this month's deadline.

Porzingis has been ranked among the top 10 most overrated players in the league, suggesting Warrior fans should temper expectations on the 30-year-old despite his clear two-way ability.

Kristaps Porzingis trade slammed as part of most overrated list

Porzingis was acquired nearly two weeks ago in a deal that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks, but Golden State have been cautious with the former All-Star who hasn't appeared in a game since January 7 where he played nearly 22 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It's those injury concerns that are the primary reason why Porzingis ranks fourth in a recent list of the top 10 most overrated players in the league, according to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report. Swartz has slammed the trade before Porzingis even steps foot on the floor for the Warriors, labelling it a "foolish decision."

After already losing Jimmy Butler for the season with a torn ACL, the Warriors putting their eggs in the Porziņģis basket was a foolish decision that won't get them anywhere in the postseason, should they even make it that far," Swartz wrote.

There's no denying Porzingis' injury and health issues, making for the claim that he's overrated because the Lativan is far more idea than reality at this point. Porzingis has played more than 57 games in a season just once since his second year with the New York Knicks way back in 2016-17.

Swartz also points to the fact that Porzingis is averaging the least amount of points (17.1) since his rookie year, a career-low in rebounds (5.1) and an equal career-low in blocks (1.3) to strengthen his overrated argument.

However, to play devil's advocate for a second, Porzingis is doing that while averaging easily a career-low in minutes (24.8). His per 36 numbers this season are very comparable to that of his career, and are actually far better when it comes to points and assists.

Again, that goes back to the injury/health concerns and his inability to stay on the floor, yet it's not as if Porzingis has been a significantly worse version of himself when he's actually been available this season.

It's not ideal for Warrior fans to see Porzingis on a 'most overrated' list before he even makes his debut, but hopefully it's simply another source of motivation for the 7'2" big man who should already be eager to impress given it's a contract year.