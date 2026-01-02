Michael Porter Jr. is quickly becoming the most obvious trade target for the Golden State Warriors before the February 5 deadline, but they still reportedly face a major obstacle in landing the talented 6'10" forward.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Thursday, the Warriors have indeed discussed the possibility of a Porter trade, yet may face the issue of needing a third team involved given the Brooklyn Nets disinterest in young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Nets disinterest in Jonathan Kuminga places obstacle on Michael Porter Jr. trade

Brooklyn were really the only team during the offseason that had the cap space to threaten Golden State by providing an offer sheet to Kuminga as a free agent. They signalled their disinterest in the former seventh overall pick then by not doing that, meaning this latest update shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

"It is nonetheless difficult to pinpoint a clear pathway for the Warriors to get into the Porter mix. That's because Brooklyn, sources say, has not shown much interest in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga dating to last summer," Fischer wrote.

The Warriors got a first-hand look at Porter's improvement on Monday at Barclays center, with the 27-year-old dropping 27 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

But while the Nets are doing an exquisite job of showcasing Porter to rival teams and building his trade value, the exact opposite is happening with Kuminga who has now been out of Steve Kerr's rotation for nine of the past 10 games.

That doesn't mean the Kuminga market will be completely bare, with the Sacramento Kings retaining interest in the 23-year-old and even the Dallas Mavericks reportedly interested as part of discussions on a blockbuster Anthony Davis trade.

The Warriors will have to hope that one of these teams that are interested in Kuminga have something the Nets would want, offering the potential of a three or four-team trade that brings Porter to the Bay Area.

Golden State did execute a four-team deal for Jimmy Butler last season, but obviously it becomes more complicated with the contracts and other aspects than if it was a simple two-team transaction.

It might also provide more time for rival teams to pounce on Porter who the Nets are listening to offers on, rather than necessarily actively shopping themselves according to Fischer. The Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls were also linked to Porter in Fischer's report, potentially setting up a bidding war of sorts heading into the deadline.